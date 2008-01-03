Citi Tosses IACI on "Hold" Heap

So much for IAC’s exciting new break-up strategy. Citing the following problems, Citi analyst Mark Mahaney throws the company’s stock on the “Hold”-rated scrap heap:
- IAC will continue to lose market share in core businesses.
- New product innovation/new revenue streams not near-term catalysts
- Limited exposure to international markets (13% of revenue)
- Few counter-cyclical hedges against a US slowdown
Mahaney’s $29 target is 7X 2009 estimated EBITDA of $1.2 billion (adjusting for $900 million of YE’08 net cash). The break-up, he thinks, will act as an overhang for 6-9 months.
Barry?
