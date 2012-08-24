Citi Just Hired This Former 'America's Next Top Model' Contestant

Photo: AP Images

Bloomberg News’ Donal Griffin reports that Citigroup has hired former America’s Next Top Model contestant Kim Stolz as a vice president in its equity-derivative sales unit, according to two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Stolz, 29, who finished in fifth place in cycle five of the popular reality television show hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, previously worked in equity-derivatives at BTIG.



According to her LinkedIn profile, Stolz started working at BTIG in June 2010.

Before that, she was employed by MTV as a host from June 2006 to June 2010. She has also worked for Ford Models and has contributed to The Huffington Post.

During her fashion modelling career, she has modelled for American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nordstrom and Chris Benz and others. She was also been featured on the cover of Women’s Wear Daily.

She’s also a Goldman Sachs alum. She interned there back in 2004, FINRA records show.

She graduated from Wesleyan University in 2005 with a bachelor’s in government and international politics. She also received honours and “excellence in research” for her senior thesis.

Here’s some more about Stolz:

Stolz is a native New Yorker

She’s 5-foot-8

She has green eyes

She was one of the first out lesbian contestant on America’s Next Top Model.

She’s remembered on the show for kissing contestant Sarah Rhoades in the limo.

She helped create a lesbian blog called OutNYLez.

She wrote a book called “Can’t Stop: Why We’re Obsessed With Social Media–And What To Do About It.”

