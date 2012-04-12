CITI PRESENTS Tobias Levkovich's favourite Chart, Which Screamed BUY Last October

Citigroup just published and distributed its Global Equity Quarterly report to clients. Robert Buckland, Citi’s Chief Global Equity Strategist, recommends being underweight U.S. equities since he sees better opportunities elsewhere.



Nevertheless, Tobias Levkovich, Citi’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist, sees the S&P 500 closing the year at 1,425.

The massive 112-page report included each regional strategists’ favourite charts. Levkovich’s pick – the Panic/Euphoria model – is one we see over and over. But it’s a good one. Last October, it predicted a 98 per cent chance of a double-digit return in stocks, and it was right.

Photo: Citi Investment Research & Analysis

