Everything You Need To Know About The $661 Billion Tobacco Industry

Photo: Juan Nosé via Flickr
A few months ago Citi warned that smoking would virtually disappear by 2050.Despite this prediction, the bank has identified geographic regions where cigarette use is growing. Worldwide tobacco sales total an impressive $661 billion.
A few facts from Citi’s report include:
- Cigarettes account for 91% of all tobacco sold in the world
- People are smoking less in the EU, but Asia is referred to as “Where the growth is”
- Latin America is described as a small market that is “”Regaining ground”
Following are charts and graphs outlining the world’s continuing tobacco use.
A spike in volume in 2008 when the global financial crisis swung into full effect, but an over 2% drop in 2010
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.