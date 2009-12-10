Citi To Raise Capital, Pay Back TARP

Citigroup (C) is set to de-TARP itself according to CNBC.



The bank will announce an equity raise this week, and follow in the footsteps of Bank of America (BAC).

Could it be that Wells Fargo (WFC) is the last mega-bank to remain under TARP?

Investors may be nervous about potential dilution, however the fact that it can pull of a capital raise is a good sign — and getting out from various pay caps should help too.

BTW, is it too late to buy Phibro back?

