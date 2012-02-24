CITI: This Is What Will Happen In China In 2012 And 2013

Everyone’s obsessed the hardness or softness of the expected “landing” in China.



The newest Global Economic Outlook and Strategy report from Citi has the latest forecast from analysts Minggao Shen, Shuang Ding, and Daxue Wang.

The trio notes that while GDP and PMI reports have been fine, there are more and more signs of a sharp slowdown, particularly from the property sector and the banking sector, where loan growth has been muted.

The below table gives the firm’s full economic forecast, which is still fairly robust when it comes to the big numbers, like GDP.

They believe there were will be three more reserve requirement ratio cuts, as well as a slowing of the pace of yuan appreciation.

Photo: Citi

