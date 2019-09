Citi’s big equity strategist Tobias Levkovich is cooling on the market rally.



In a note out today, he cites two charts indicative of a possibility of a market rollover.

The theme of them is the same: fundamentals are turning down, and it’s likely that stocks will catch up.

Photo: Citi

Photo: Citi

And

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.