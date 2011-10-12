Citi: These Are The 20 Best Stocks Around The Entire World

Citigroup just released its Global Equity Quarterly report to clients.
Their team, led by Chief Global Strategist Robert Buckland, believes global EPS will only grow 2% in 2012, down from 10% growth in 2011.
However, they believe global stock markets are pricing a global recession, which conflicts with their forecast for 2.9% global GDP growth.
As such, Citi forecasts a minimum 20% rally in the global stock markets by the end of 2012.
The report takes the top stock picks from Citi’s top regional strategists and compiles them in its prized Global Preferred Stock List.
Well, we’ve read the list and pulled the key comments that analysts made for each stock.
Sector: Diversified Financial
Comment: Forecast +25% RoE
Sector: Food Beverage & Tobacco
Comment: Improving corn sweetener and processing fundamentals
Sector: Materials
Comment: Recent PMIs reduce hard landing risk in China
Sector: Materials
Comment: Positive on long term iron ore price
Sector: Autos & Components
Comment: 7% dividend yield and 5x PE
Sector: Tech
Comment: Clear leader in networked storage
Sector: Utilities
Comment: Attractive valuation compared to replacement cost
Sector: Capital Goods
Comment: Commodity-induced volatility provides a buying opportunity
Sector: Telecoms
Comment: Smart phone penetration is rising
Sector: Insurance
Comment: Strong market positions and brand awareness
Sector: Energy
Comment: Output forecast to double over 5 years
Sector: Food Bev & Tobacco
Comment: Underappreciated exposure to Emerging Markets
Sector: Consumer Durables & Apparel
Comment: Beneficiary of weaker EUR & solid balance sheet
Sector: Semiconductors
Comment: Improving competitiveness
Sector: Pharma
Comment: New CEO focusing on costs and disciplined M&A
Sector: Energy
Comment: +50% upside to price target
Sector: Food & Staples Retailing
Comment: Signs convenience stores have bottomed
Sector: Semiconductors
Comment: National Semi acquisition adds scale
Sector: Semiconductor
Comment: Superior margins, strong free cash flow
Sector: Materials
Comment: Additional margin potential via reduced cost base
