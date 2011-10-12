Citi: These Are The 20 Best Stocks Around The Entire World

Citigroup just released its Global Equity Quarterly report to clients.



Their team, led by Chief Global Strategist Robert Buckland, believes global EPS will only grow 2% in 2012, down from 10% growth in 2011.

However, they believe global stock markets are pricing a global recession, which conflicts with their forecast for 2.9% global GDP growth.

As such, Citi forecasts a minimum 20% rally in the global stock markets by the end of 2012.

The report takes the top stock picks from Citi’s top regional strategists and compiles them in its prized Global Preferred Stock List.

Well, we’ve read the list and pulled the key comments that analysts made for each stock.

