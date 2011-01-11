Here's That Big Citigroup Report On Why Absolutely No Sovereign Debt Is Safe

Outlook: Weakest in the eurozone, Greece is the eurozone country most likely to need to restructure its debt in 'the next few years.'

Details: Greece may appear to be making short term progress, but the costs of servicing its debt will continue to rise, all the way to 8% of GDP by 2013. The country is already politically unstable, and further austerity measures will be met with further protest.

It has, an continues to look unlikely that Greece will be able to access private markets after May 2013, without a restructuring of its debt.

Source: Citi