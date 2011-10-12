Citi Presents The Complete Economic Outlook For The Entire World

Eric Platt
The world’s economies have been sending out mixed signals in recent months.  But overall, the trend has been negative.Citigroup recently lowered its estimate for 2011 global GDP growth to 3.0% from 3.4%.  It also slashed its 2012 projection to 2.9% from 3.8%.

Emerging Markets continue to be a key growth driver, but will decelerate from 7.3% in 2010, to 6.1% in 2011, to 5.6% 2012.

Citi’s report breaks down GDP and inflation expectations by region.

United States

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 3.0%
  • 2011E: 1.7%
  • 2012E: 1.9%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 1.6%
  • 2011E: 3.2%
  • 2012E: 1.9%

Source: Citi

Japan

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 4.0%
  • 2011E: -0.4%
  • 2012E: 2.1%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: -0.7%
  • 2011E: 0.0%
  • 2012E: -0.3%

Source: Citi

Germany

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 3.6%
  • 2011E: 3.0%
  • 2012E: 1.0%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 1.1%
  • 2011E: 2.3%
  • 2012E: 2.0%

Source: Citi

France

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 1.4%
  • 2011E: 1.6%
  • 2012E: 0.2%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 1.7%
  • 2011E: 2.2%
  • 2012E: 1.8%

Source: Citi

Italy

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 1.2%
  • 2011E: 0.5%
  • 2012E: -1.0%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 1.6%
  • 2011E: 3.0%
  • 2012E: 2.7%

Source: Citi

Spain

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: -0.1%
  • 2011E: 0.6%
  • 2012E: -0.7%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 2.0%
  • 2011E: 2.9%
  • 2012E: 0.7%

Source: Citi

United Kingdom

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 1.4%
  • 2011E: 1.0%
  • 2012E: 0.7%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 3.3%
  • 2011E: 4.4%
  • 2012E: 2.9%

Source: Citi

Sweden

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 5.4%
  • 2011E: 4.3%
  • 2012E: 2.1%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 1.2%
  • 2011E: 3.0%
  • 2012E: 2.0%

Source: Citi

Asia

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 9.2%
  • 2011E: 7.4%
  • 2012E: 7.3%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 4.2%
  • 2011E: 5.8%
  • 2012E: 4.7%

Source: Citi

Latin America

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 6.1%
  • 2011E: 4.5%
  • 2012E: 4.1%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 7.5%
  • 2011E: 8.2%
  • 2012E: 7.5%

Source: Citi

Central/Eastern Europe

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 4.6%
  • 2011E: 4.4%
  • 2012E: 2.3%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 6.1%
  • 2011E: 6.8%
  • 2012E: 6.2%

Source: Citi

Australia

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 2.7%
  • 2011E: 1.4%
  • 2012E: 3.7%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 2.8%
  • 2011E: 3.3%
  • 2012E: 2.5%

Source: Citi

China

GDP Growth:

  • 2010: 10.4%
  • 2011E: 9.0%
  • 2012E: 8.7%

CPI Inflation:

  • 2010: 3.3%
  • 2011E: 5.3%
  • 2012E: 4.2%

Source: Citi

Global Unemployment

Late last week fresh jobless figures were released that will impact growth into 2012.
