Citi Presents The Complete Economic Outlook For The Entire World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The world’s economies have been sending out mixed signals in recent months. But overall, the trend has been negative.Citigroup recently lowered its estimate for 2011 global GDP growth to 3.0% from 3.4%. It also slashed its 2012 projection to 2.9% from 3.8%.



Emerging Markets continue to be a key growth driver, but will decelerate from 7.3% in 2010, to 6.1% in 2011, to 5.6% 2012.

Citi’s report breaks down GDP and inflation expectations by region.

