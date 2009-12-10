Citi: Natural Gas Won't Rally Until 2011

Natural gas prices are so depressed these days, that they are very likely to rise at some point.

But according to Citi, it might be a while. A large, sustained price move for natural gas may not come until 2011. The pain trade will continue for gas investors in vehicles like United States Natural Gas (UNG).

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b20b51e00000000003e8a2f/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Nat" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

(Via Citi Investment Research, Oil & Services Equipment: 2010 Outlook, Robin Shoemaker, 9 December 2009)

