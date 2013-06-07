CITI: The 4 Themes That Are Now Driving Markets All Around The World

Citi’s currency guru Steven Englander has a great note out taking the 10,000-feet view of what the heck has been happening in world currency markets lately.



Currency markets have seen a lot of volatility, as we’re seeing big notable moves in the Japanese yen (strengthening again), emerging markets (getting clobbered), and the dollar (on a strong uptrend, but very weak yesterday).

So what’s going on? Englander isolates 4 big themes:

1) abundant liquidity and low yields,

2) disappointing growth in Emerging Markets and G10-exUS

3) the beginning of the US pullback from QE

4) positioning

This is a nice, sweet, short list, and it pretty much tells the story.

The last one, positioning, refers to the way investors are making near-uniform bets, such as everyone being short the Japanese Yen, or long the US dollar, thus creating a market environment prone to big swings and squeezes.

And the focus on the eventual us QE pullback is one reason why today’s jobs report is such a big deal.

