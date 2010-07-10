Check Out Citigroup's Guide To Emailing Without Getting Busted

Some people think it’s tough to write emails that won’t get you into trouble.

Like the two teachers at Cornell who shook up the campus by accidentally reply-all-ing their sexy messages. Or UC San Diego, the school that accidentally sent out faux acceptance letters to all 28,000 rejected applicants (only to send an actual rejection letter a few hours later to dash hopes).

We know you’re smarter than that.

But Citigroup doesn’t!

Check out all of the tips Citi gave its employees in a 10-page guide on how to e-mail properly, courtesy of Dealbreaker



.

