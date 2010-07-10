Check Out Citigroup's Guide To Emailing Without Getting Busted

Betty Jin, Courtney Comstock
dunce

Some people think it’s tough to write emails that won’t get you into trouble.

Like the two teachers at Cornell who shook up the campus by accidentally reply-all-ing their sexy messages. Or UC San Diego, the school that accidentally sent out faux acceptance letters to all 28,000 rejected applicants (only to send an actual rejection letter a few hours later to dash hopes).

We know you’re smarter than that.

But Citigroup doesn’t!

Check out all of the tips Citi gave its employees in a 10-page guide on how to e-mail properly, courtesy of Dealbreaker

.

Wise words from e-mail afficionados

Source: Dealbreaker

Email 101

Source: Dealbreaker

Remember to think

Source: Dealbreaker

Remember a Federal prosecutor might read it

Source: Dealbreaker

Don't do this

Source: Dealbreaker

In case you didn't catch that

Source: Dealbreaker

Full page for the most confusing Don't

Source: Dealbreaker

Play with your wording, juggle it around, see what pops up, maybe delete it

Source: Dealbreaker

We'll be reading your email to make sure you're doing it right

Source: Dealbreaker

Emails are eternal

Source: Dealbreaker

