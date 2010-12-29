Citi Is Looking Into 'Suspicious Transactions' In India

Citigroup is looking into “suspicious transactions” by one if its workers in India, The Street reports.



One employee at the bank’s Gurgaon branch may have forged documents that resulted in between $67-$89 million (about $3 billion-4 billion rupees) being “compromised.”

About 30-40 high-net-worth clients could have had their accounts jeopardized.

