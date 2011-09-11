The Most 'Surprising' Economic Chart There Is

This chart definitely got some buzz among traders this week…



Despite all the gloomy talk, Citi’s closely-watched Surprise Index, which measures all the economic data and how it compares to expectations, has turned positive again (above 50).

Something to keep your eye on, as ultimately the key thing that matters for markets is how well the data does relative to expectations.

