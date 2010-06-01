Commodities Tank As Speculators Run For Exits

The latest on commodities from Citi’s Alan Heap highlights how commodities have in general been hit by a wave of profit taking by the punters. Still, except for oil, speculators aren’t actively shorting most commodities in a significant fashion yet:



Citi’s Alan Heap:

Profit Taking, but Not Short Selling — Latest data indicates that speculators have been taking profits but not aggressively shorting metal markets during the recent turmoil.

Aggregate data covering 36 contracts show a modest contraction in the net long (Figure 2). Oil is being actively shorted (Figure 4). For gold, the net speculative position has been increasing, although there was some profit taking last week (Figure 6). Gold ETFs are increasing (Figure 12).

Gold ETF holdings, which we’ve discussed before as being related to gold’s price movement, are rising again after some time spent at a plateau. This is most likely the result of the Euro’s shot credibility:

Copper, an important infrastructure-related commodity, has seen its net long position collapse by half on the COMEX.

But, notably, the reduction was due to a cut in the number of long positions, shorts were not increased significantly. The data is from Friday’s non-commercial commitments of traders report, covering data to 25 May.

(Get more via Citi’s Alan Heap, Commodity Heap, 31 May 2010)

