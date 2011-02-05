Citi Is Making A Social Networking Site For Its Rich Clients' Kids

Photo: softpedia

Citi’s private banking unit is setting up social networking site exclusively for the scions of its super-rich clients, Dow Jones reports (via FN).The bank is apparently yet to come up with a domain name for the website but it plans to include “elements of functionality found on Citi, Facebook, Twitter and the Financial Times’ website.”



Citi VP and business development officer Peter Gaudry said:

The goal is not to social network but to reinforce friendships they’ve built from other platforms. It builds an online tribe without acting like you’re building one.

One of the parts of the site is that kiddies will be able to rate the best restaurant they’ve been to.

Now check out some of the future users of the site, Wall Street’s hottest offspring >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.