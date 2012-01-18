Citi Shares Are Getting Crushed Right Now

Citigroup totally missed on EPS and revenue this morning. Now the bank’s share price is taking a beating.



Citi is down around 6%. Unlike the scenario when JP Morgan annouced less than stellar earnings last week, the rest of Wall Street isn’t getting hit nearly as hard. JP Morgan is up 0.19% and Bank of America is only down 0.08%.

Here’s what Citi looks like right now:

