Citi Set To Dump Its Hedge Fund Business

According to the Wall Street Journal’s sources, SkyBridge Capital is talking with Citi about buying Citi’s fund of funds business.Citi plans to offload their $4 billion hedge fund investment business as part of a plan designed to unwind $715 billion in non-core assets, said the WSJ. The pool is currently down to $547 billion.



Apparently the current plan is to keep Citi’s employees in place. Citi’s core fund of funds earned 21% last year.

Read the full story on the Wall Street Journal.

