Citi: Sentiment Won't Stop Crashing And We're Approaching 2009 Lows

Vincent Fernando

Citi Investment Research’s two sentiment measures continued to nose dive last week according to strategist Tobias Levkovich.

Both the ‘Panic/Euphoria’ model and ‘Cyclical Expectations’ model are now approaching their 2009 lows.
According to the firm, this implies further near-term pressure for equity markets.

Citi: Our Cyclical Expectations Model (CEM) declined further this week, suggesting the equity markets may continue to face near-term pressure.

Still, for long-term investors we’d read it another way — U.S. stocks have shown resilience in the face of falling sentiment due to China tightening, U.S. deficit, and European sovereign debt fears. The S&P 500 is down only 3.6% from its January 19th 52-week high, despite this:
(Via Citi, The PULSE Monitor, Tobias Levkovich, 19 Feb 2010)

