Citi: Sentiment Won't Stop Crashing And We're Approaching 2009 Lows

Citi Investment Research’s two sentiment measures continued to nose dive last week according to strategist Tobias Levkovich.



Both the ‘Panic/Euphoria’ model and ‘Cyclical Expectations’ model are now approaching their 2009 lows.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b810b0400000000002967d9/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Chart" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

According to the firm, this implies further near-term pressure for equity markets.

Citi: Our Cyclical Expectations Model (CEM) declined further this week, suggesting the equity markets may continue to face near-term pressure.

Still, for long-term investors we’d read it another way — U.S. stocks have shown resilience in the face of falling sentiment due to China tightening, U.S. deficit, and European sovereign debt fears. The S&P 500 is down only 3.6% from its January 19th 52-week high, despite this:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b810b22000000000087f37a/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Chart" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

(Via Citi, The PULSE Monitor, Tobias Levkovich, 19 Feb 2010)

