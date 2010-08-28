Citi: Sentiment Is Panicked And Valuations Are Cheap

The latest PULSE Monitor product from Citi highlights the potential for a stock market rally in Q4, based on the fact that valuations have become particularly cheap on a relative basis to U.S. government bonds and that investor sentiment has fallen further.



Citi’s Tobias Levkovich:

Our model using Baa yields instead of the 10-year Treasury shows the market is undervalued at 3.36 standard deviations below the mean.

Valuations using 10-year average earnings show stocks being relatively inexpensive versus A-rated bonds. Our most highly correlated valuation metrics now shows the S&P 500 to be more than 30% undervalued.

Sentiment just gets uglier:

Our Panic/Euphoria climbed remained in panic territory. This week’s Panic/Euphoria reading was -0.35; versus last week’s revised number of -0.31, generating a high probability of a rally over the next six-to-12 months.

Even if you aren’t sold on the strength of the recovery, this could still be viewed as a trading call.

