Citi Selling Off Its Egg Banking Division

Citi is selling off its Egg online banking division in the UK, according to Sky News.



There are no further details about the sale as of yet, not even who’s buying, or how many people were previously aware that Citi owned a division called “Egg.”

Egg is an online commercial bank in the UK focused on a variety of different banking product, such as savings accounts, mortgages, and credit cards.

Egg was originally owned by Prudential, who sold it to Citi in 2007 for 575 million pounds ($917 million).

Previously, Egg was caught up in a scandal after it canceled the credit cards of 161,000 customers.

