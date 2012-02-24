CITI: Sell These 19 Stocks Because The Rest Of Wall Street Is In Love With Them

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Sometimes going against the herd is a smart way of improving your returns. In light of that, we ran Citi’s best contrarian buy stocks yesterday.
Now, we’ve drawn on Citi analyst Javier Guardo’s report for the top contrarian sells.
Note: Citi calculated its contrarian views relative to consensus by rankings its Sell-rated stocks against ascending mean consensus scores.
Ticker: BAX
Sector: Medical supplies and technology
Why: IVIG -- blood products used to treat immune deficiencies and acute infections -- comparisons are likely to get more difficult this year in a more competitive environment, especially with Octapharma back on the market. The market for recombinant FVIII (rFVIII) used to treat hemophilia is also getting competitive and Baxter needs to develop that product pipeline.
Analyst: Matthew J. Dodds
Source: Citi
St. Jude Medical's share in pacemakers will decline and wall street is too bullish on its just approved defibrillator
Ticker: STJ
Sector: Medical supplies and technology
Why: St. Jude Medical's share gains in implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICDs) has slowed and share losses in pacemakers are expected to continue. Meanwhile, its Riata defibrillator leads have been recalled by the FDA because of their potential to hurt patients, and Wall Street is too bullish on the prospects of Quartet (Quadripolar, Left-ventricular Pacing Lead).
Analyst: Matthew J. Dodds
Source: Citi
Ticker: VMW
Sector: Software
Why: Headwinds in the core server business will see VMWare's growth slow this year. This is expected to have a negative impact on its cash flow.
Analyst: Walter H. Pritchard
Source: Citi
Ticker: EHTH
Sector: Health care services
Why: eHealthInsurance's core business is under pressure, applications continue to miss expectations, and the company's commission rates are expected to fall in 2012.
The company's recent entry into Medicare distribution offers room for growth in the near-term, but individual health insurance commissions are expected to dive in 2014, when the Dept. of Health and Human services' online health exchange goes live.
Analyst: Carl McDonald
Source: Citi
Ticker: CLS
Sector: Electronics manufacturing services
Why: Electronics manufacturer Celestica draws a large portion of its revenue from Blackberry maker Research in Motion. Continued problems at RIM are expected to hit Celestica and keep it from meeting its revenue growth target.
Analyst: Jim Suva
Source: Citi
Ticker: ZMH
Sector: Medical supplies and technology
Why: Zimmer Holdings is exposed to a difficult environment for hip and knee implants which account for 70 per cent of its sales. The valuation is below the peer group average, but the company faces risk of share loss in revision products, and most EPS growth is expected to come from share repurchases.
Analyst: Matthew J. Dodds
Source: Citi
Ticker: WAG
Sector: Retailing - drugstores
Why: It is unlikely that we will see a resolution between Walgreens and Express Scripts in 2012. Walgreens also has limited negotiating leverage with benefits managers and its direct rates remain higher than employer's current pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) rates.
Analyst: Deborah Weinswig
Source: Citi
Ticker: AKAM
Sector: Software
Why: Akmai carries too much risk for its current valuation level, it faces greater competition from Amazon, and the stock price response to its Contendo deal was too aggressive.
Analyst: Mark Mahaney
Source: Citi
Abbott Laboratories will be hurt by competition from generic drugs and from a slowdown in Humira's growth
Ticker: ABT
Sector: Medical supplies and technology
Why: Growth of Abbott Labs' Humira, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, is expected to slow, and generics are expected to hurt the company's lipids franchise over the next 2 years, showing that Wall Street forecasts may be too aggressive. Investor interest is also expected to fade.
Analyst: Matthew J. Dodds
Source: Citi
Ticker: MASI
Sector: Medical supplies & technologies
Why: Masimo faces sales and profitability challenges to the pulse oximetry market. Pulse oximetry is a non-invasive method to monitor the oxygenation of hemoglobin.
It seems unlikely that its share gains will help meet its revenue outlook, especially since U.S. hospital admission trends are weak and the change to new technology has been slow.
Analyst: Matthew Dodds
Source: Citi
Ticker: URBN
Sector: Retailing - softlines
Why: Structural issues at Anthropolgie will likely cause a high level of markdowns.
Analyst: Jeff Black
Source: Citi
Ticker: AVB
Sector: Real estate investment trusts (REIT)
Why: Multifamily fundamentals are strong, but AvalonBay's current stock price is too expensive considering its growth prospects, especially when compared with its peer group.
Analyst: Michael Bilerman
Source: Citi
Ticker: ORA
Sector: Alternative / renewable energy - other
Why: Operational issues are expected to hinder Ormat Technologies' near-term outlook. while growth is expected to be limited because of lack of meaningful power capacity additions in the next couple of years.
Analyst: Timothy M. Arcuri
Source: Citi
Ticker: BBY
Sector: Retailing - hardlines
Why: Best Buy's gross profits are under pressure from commoditizing product channel / competitiveness i.e. the interchangeability of products and services between companies.
There are also long term concerns on its international prospects and a lack of short term catalysts to boost sales.
Analyst: Kate McShane
Source: Citi
Ticker: THC
Sector: Health care facilities
Why: Tenet Healthcare operates in competitive large urban markets, but has low average market share which impacts its commercial payment rates. Current industry-low margins and the limited free cashflow generation are unlikely to pick up.
Analyst: Gary Taylor
Source: Citi
Monster Worldwide is losing market share to competitors and is hurt by slow economic recoveries in the developed world
Ticker: MWW
Sector: Internet
Why: Monster's outlook is weak because of slower than expected economic recoveries in the U.S. and EU. It has also lost market share to CareerBuilder in the U.S. and faces increasing competition from Linked In, which is gaining share among recruiters.
Analyst:
Source: Citi
Hospira could take financial blows from FDA consent decrees and has underlying profitability challenges
Ticker: HSP
Sector: Medical supplies & technology
Why: Hospira faces underlying profitability challenges and competition from its peers' capacity improvements for injectable drugs. The company still faces the near- term risk of an FDA consent decree, which could result in financial penalties and could reverse investor sentiment.
Analyst: Gregory Hertz
Source: Citi
Ticker: LNCR
Sector: Health care facilities
Why: Lincare faces at least a 30 per cent reimbursement cut on the 50 - 60 per cent of its total revenues that fall into the competitive bid categories. Its valuation multiple is unlikely to expand in that event, and could contract if Republicans choose to accelerate the national implementation of Congress mandated competitive bid rates.
Analyst: Gary Taylor
Source: Citi
Ticker: YGE
Sector: Alternative / renewable energy - other
Why: Yingli's assets are at risk of being written down because of oversupply.
Analyst: Timothy M. Arcuri
Source: Citi
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.