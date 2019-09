Citigroup’s Global Bubble Tracker says all of your favourite investments are still short of bubble territory (via FT Alphaville).



US 10 year bonds, emerging equities and metals look safe despite the flow of cheap money. The only exception is junk bonds.

Here’s a more detailed chart. Watch out too for those Chilean and Indonesian equities.

