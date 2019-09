Citi analyst Jeremy Sigee is predicting a $6.9 billion write-down in Q2 at UBS. The Swiss bank has already written-down $38 billion of bad credit, but Sigee thinks that as much as $83 billion of risky debt remains on UBS’ balance sheet.



See Also: Whitney Whacks Citi, Merrill, And UBS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.