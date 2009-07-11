Citi Says AIG May Be Worth Nothing

You may have forgotten that America’s deepest money pit, also known as AIG, is still publicly traded somehow. In fact, they did a 1-for-20 reverse stock split a week or so ago. Since then the financial calamity manufacturer has lost half its value.

So what should AIG be worth? Our feeling is that this company has so little knowledge about what its been doing that investors would be crazy to put a dime into it. Every few months we learn of a new toxic product line AIG dealt to others. First it was credit default swaps, then stock-lending and now some mysterious derivatives sold to European banks.

Citi analysts recently said that there’s a good chance that AIG could be worth nothing at all.

“Our valuation includes a 70 per cent chance that the equity at AIG is zero,” said Citi analyst Joshua Shanker. The problem is that AIG owes so much to the US government that it would need to raise $135 billion before shareholders ever see a dime.

Dough McIntyre offers a contrarian take on AIG, noting that its current market cap is so low that buyers could actually make otu. “With any luck, there will be a sliver of value left over for common shareholders. It is a big bet, but one that could pay off. If the equity in the company ends up being worth only $3 billion, investors could almost double their money based on where the stock trades now,” he writes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.