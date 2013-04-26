CITI: Here Are The 19 Best Stocks In The Market

Citi’s Tobias Levkovich is out with his latest update to his “Citi Research Recommended List.”
Levkovich, who has a 1,615 target for the S&P 500, touches all bases, from consumer cyclicals to financials to utilities.
There are a lot of ancient brand names you wouldn’t necessarily think still had room to run.
Most of them pay a nice cash dividend.
There’s also a rather large Mountain View, Calif.—based tech company.
Ticker: AES
Sector: Utilities
Price Target: $15
Dividend yield: 1.2%Attributes: More focused direction from management and attractive valuation
Source: Citi
Ticker: AET
Sector: Health care
Price Target: $59
Dividend yield: 1.4%Attributes: Earnings upside potential
Source: Citi
Ticker: APH
Sector: Information technology
Price Target: $83
Dividend yield: 0.6%Attributes: Strong end-market growth, organic & inorganic expansion, product mix improvement
Source: Citi
Ticker: APA
Sector: Energy
Price Target: $95
Dividend yield: 1.1%Attributes: Growth opportunities, strong balance sheet
Source: Citi
Ticker: AWI
Sector: Industrials
Price Target: $65
Dividend yield: 0.0%Attributes: Improving outlook for non-residential construction, attractive valuation
Source: Citi
Ticker: BX
Sector: Financials
Price Target: $24.50
Dividend yield: 4.5%Attributes: Strong strategic positioning, market share gains, rising alternative allocations
Source: Citi
Ticker: CHTR
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $107
Dividend yield: 0.0% Attributes: Robust free cash flow trajectory
Source: Citi
Ticker: CSX
Sector: Industrials
Price Target: $27
Dividend yield: 2.5%Attributes: Likely to exceed operating ratio internal targets, upside potential to earnings per share estimates
Source: Citi
Ticker: GOOG
Sector: Information technology
Price Target: $915
Dividend yield: 0.0%Attributes: Should benefit from growth in online advertising, market leadership, direct exposure to search
Source: Citi
Ticker: HAL
Sector: Energy
Price Target: $47
Dividend yield: 1.3%Attributes: Strong international outlook and rebound in North American margins
Source: Citi
Ticker: HOG
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $61
Dividend yield: 1.6% Attributes: Improving retail trends, investment in consumer recovery
Source: Citi
Ticker: LMT
Sector: Industrials
Price Target: $110
Dividend yield: 4.7%Attributes: Well positioned to benefit from DoD shift in spending behaviour, resilient cash flow
Source: Citi
Ticker: MAC
Sector: Financials (REIT)
Price Target: $65.25
Dividend yield: 3.5%Attributes: Trading at a discount to peers, solid balance sheet, good internal & external growth drivers
Source: Citi
Ticker: NWL
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $27
Dividend yield: 2.2% Attributes: Attractive free cash flow yield; aggressive cost cutting will help offset tough environment
Source: Citi
Ticker: PG
Sector: Consumer Staples
Price Target: $87
Dividend yield: 2.9%Attributes: Healthy FCF, business model w/relatively dominant market share and balanced brand portfolio
Source: Citi
Ticker: QCOM
Sector: Information technology
Price Target: $81
Dividend yield: 2.1%Attributes: Smart phones remain strong, chip unit build plans accelerating
Source: Citi
Ticker: SBUX
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $65
Dividend yield: 1.4% Attributes: Progression in US turnaround; international improvement
Source: Citi
Ticker: HOT
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $70
Dividend yield: 2.0% Attributes: Leverage to cyclical recovery in hotel demand, global growth opportunities
Source: Citi
Ticker: TXN
Sector: Information technology
Price Target: $40
Dividend yield: 3.1%Attributes: Likely continuation of share gain, better-than-expected management of expenses
Source: Citi
