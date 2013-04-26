CITI: Here Are The 19 Best Stocks In The Market

Rob Wile

Citi’s Tobias Levkovich is out with his latest update to his “Citi Research Recommended List.”

Levkovich, who has a 1,615 target for the S&P 500, touches all bases, from consumer cyclicals to financials to utilities.

There are a lot of ancient brand names you wouldn’t necessarily think still had room to run.

Most of them pay a nice cash dividend.

There’s also a rather large Mountain View, Calif.—based tech company.

The AES Corp.

Ticker: AES
Sector: Utilities
Price Target: $15
Dividend yield: 1.2%Attributes: More focused direction from management and attractive valuation

Source: Citi

Aetna

Ticker: AET

Sector: Health care
Price Target: $59
Dividend yield: 1.4%Attributes: Earnings upside potential

Source: Citi

Amphenol

Ticker: APH

Sector: Information technology
Price Target: $83
Dividend yield: 0.6%Attributes: Strong end-market growth, organic & inorganic expansion, product mix improvement

Source: Citi

Apache

Ticker: APA

Sector: Energy
Price Target: $95
Dividend yield: 1.1%Attributes: Growth opportunities, strong balance sheet

Source: Citi

Armstrong World Industries

Ticker: AWI

Sector: Industrials
Price Target: $65
Dividend yield: 0.0%Attributes: Improving outlook for non-residential construction, attractive valuation

Source: Citi

Blackstone Group

Ticker: BX

Sector: Financials
Price Target: $24.50
Dividend yield: 4.5%Attributes: Strong strategic positioning, market share gains, rising alternative allocations

Source: Citi

Charter Communications

Ticker: CHTR

Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $107
Dividend yield: 0.0% Attributes: Robust free cash flow trajectory

Source: Citi

CSX

Ticker: CSX

Sector: Industrials
Price Target: $27
Dividend yield: 2.5%Attributes: Likely to exceed operating ratio internal targets, upside potential to earnings per share estimates

Source: Citi

Google

Ticker: GOOG

Sector: Information technology
Price Target: $915
Dividend yield: 0.0%Attributes: Should benefit from growth in online advertising, market leadership, direct exposure to search

Source: Citi

Halliburton

Ticker: HAL

Sector: Energy
Price Target: $47
Dividend yield: 1.3%Attributes: Strong international outlook and rebound in North American margins

Source: Citi

Harley-Davidson

Ticker: HOG

Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $61
Dividend yield: 1.6% Attributes: Improving retail trends, investment in consumer recovery

Source: Citi

Lockheed Martin

Ticker: LMT

Sector: Industrials
 Price Target: $110
Dividend yield: 4.7%Attributes: Well positioned to benefit from DoD shift in spending behaviour, resilient cash flow

Source: Citi

Macerich Co.

Ticker: MAC

Sector: Financials (REIT)
Price Target: $65.25
Dividend yield: 3.5%Attributes: Trading at a discount to peers, solid balance sheet, good internal & external growth drivers

Source: Citi

Newell Rubbermaid

Ticker: NWL

Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $27
Dividend yield: 2.2% Attributes: Attractive free cash flow yield; aggressive cost cutting will help offset tough environment

Source: Citi

Proctor & Gamble

Ticker: PG

Sector: Consumer Staples
Price Target: $87
Dividend yield: 2.9%Attributes: Healthy FCF, business model w/relatively dominant market share and balanced brand portfolio

Source: Citi

Qualcomm

Ticker: QCOM

Sector: Information technology
Price Target: $81
Dividend yield: 2.1%Attributes: Smart phones remain strong, chip unit build plans accelerating

Source: Citi

Starbucks

Ticker: SBUX

Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $65
Dividend yield: 1.4% Attributes: Progression in US turnaround; international improvement

Source: Citi

Starwood Hotels And Resorts

Ticker: HOT

Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $70
Dividend yield: 2.0% Attributes: Leverage to cyclical recovery in hotel demand, global growth opportunities

Source: Citi

Texas Instruments

Ticker: TXN

Sector: Information technology
Price Target: $40
Dividend yield: 3.1%Attributes: Likely continuation of share gain, better-than-expected management of expenses

Source: Citi

