Citi: Recession Hurting Disney (DIS)

Peter Kafka

Citi’s Jason Bazinet downgrades Disney (DIS) to “sell”, citing recession worries. Jason is specifically worried about Disney’s resort business, which is always vulnerable to economic downturns: His team checks on pricing at Disney’s hotels, and has found that rooms are getting cheaper and easier to get.

That’s a twofold problem for Disney: Not only does the company see weakness in a unit that accounts for about a fifth of its operating income, but it means that consumer spending is pulling back, to be followed by ad dollars.

