Here's the memo Citi's investment banking head just sent his team to say congratulations

Citigroup Ray McGuire

Monday was a big day for dealmakers, and bankers across the Street are sure to be celebrating.

Citigroup advised on a number of deals Monday and throughout the past week.

To congratulate the team there, Citi’s global head of corporate and investment banking, Ray McGuire, sent around the following memo to his team.

Here it is:

Colleagues, Merger Monday is alive and well! Thanks to the partnership between Coverage and M&A and the hard work and perseverance of deal teams across the globe, our transactions are the ones that headlined the world’s financial publications today. It wasn’t just an impressive Monday morning or weekend, it has been a strong week. Citi advised on 10 transactions of roughly $1B or more, only the 3rd time in our history that we’ve announced so many in such a short timeframe. Here are some of the highlights:

Advising Time Warner on its $108B transaction with AT&T, the fifth largest M&A transaction of all time

Advising B/E Aerospace on its $8B sale to Rockwell Collins

Advising Coca-Cola East Japan Co. on its $6B merger with Coca-Cola West Co.

Advising Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) on a series of transactions valued at more than $5B to change its shareholder structure and sell infrastructure assets to Macquarie

Advising TD Ameritrade on its $4B acquisition of Scottrade Financial Services

Advising Sealed Air on its spin-off of its Diversey Care division

Advising China Oceanwide on its $3B acquisition of Genworth Financial

Advising Onex on its $1B acquisition of Save-A-Lot

Advising Centerbridge on the sale of Culligan International to Advent

Advising Esselte, a JW Childs portfolio company, on its sale to ACCO Brands

In total, we announced more than $140B worth of transactions over the last 7 days, our 2nd best week ever. While this was a great week our momentum has been on the rise for a few months now. Since August 1, we are the #3 global M&A advisor with a 26% volume share. We know it takes long hours, late nights and weekends to get these deals to the finish line. On days like today, we hope that you can take a step back and appreciate the quality and depth of our Client Coverage and M&A Business and the contribution that each and every one of you makes. Our M&A pipeline reflects the level of intensity and client impact that you are maintaining through the end of the year. It is now at an all-time high. There are a number of significant landmark transactions still in the works, some of which could sign in the next few weeks. Thank you to Mark and Pete for their leadership. Congratulations to the deal teams. Let’s continue the momentum and finish the year strong. Ray

