Here comes Citi...

Citigroup is expected to report Q4 earnings at 8:00 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings per share of $1.05 on revenue of $17.93 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Total trading revenue is expected to be $2.91 billion, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts, with FICC trading revenue of $2.14 billion and equities revenue of $771 million.

Investment banking revenue, meanwhile, is expected to be $978 million.

In the same quarter last year, Citi missed on earnings, reporting earnings per diluted share of $0.06 ($0.09 expected), on revenue of $17.81 billion ($18.61 billion expected).

In the third quarter, Citi beat expectations, reporting earnings per share of $1.31 ($1.28 expected), but fell short on revenue.

“The quarter had more than its fair share of volatility and our results speak to the resilience of our franchise globally,” CEO Michael Corbat said in a statement at the time. “And despite revenue headwinds, we once again proved our ability to manage our risk, our expenses and our capital.”

JPMorgan reported fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat on the top and bottom lines, and set a high bar for the rest of Wall Street.

Wells Fargo also reports earnings on Friday morning, while Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs will report next week.

