LIVE: Citi Announces Earnings

Banking conglomerate Citigroup is expected to release its Q1 financial results at 8:00 AM ET.



Accordng to analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance, earnings are expected to climb to $1.17 per share. This is up from $1.11 a year ago.

Revenue is expected to inch up to $20.1 billion, up from $19.4 billion a year ago.

Last week, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo both announced better-than-expected earnings. But signs of slowing loan growth had some worried about the near-term outlook for the industry as well as the economy in general.

