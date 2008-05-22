Talbots and Other Softlines Clear Lowered Bar

Citi has been expecting several softline retailers to exceed lowered expectations. So far, they’re right.
Talbots (TLB) blew away consensus of $0.12 by posting $0.21 and reaffirming its outlook for the year. The stock was up 21% at the open. Ross Stores (ROST) met the consensus EPS of $0.58 and is up modestly.
Two more Citi picks, Hot Topic (HOTT) and The Limited (LTD), report after the bell.
Update: HOTT (-$0.03 vs. -$0.04 EPS) and LTD ($0.11 vs $0.08 EPS) both beat EPS consensus.
