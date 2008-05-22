Talbots and Other Softlines Clear Lowered Bar

Citi has been expecting several softline retailers to exceed lowered expectations. So far, they’re right.



Talbots (TLB) blew away consensus of $0.12 by posting $0.21 and reaffirming its outlook for the year. The stock was up 21% at the open. Ross Stores (ROST) met the consensus EPS of $0.58 and is up modestly.

Two more Citi picks, Hot Topic (HOTT) and The Limited (LTD), report after the bell.

Update: HOTT (-$0.03 vs. -$0.04 EPS) and LTD ($0.11 vs $0.08 EPS) both beat EPS consensus.

See Also: Gap (GPS) et al: Retail Softlines Earnings Will Beat Lowered Expectations (GPS, HOTT, ROST, TLB, LTD)

