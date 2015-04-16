Citi earnings beat expectations

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Citigroup announced earnings Thursday morning.

Investment banks continued their first quarter roll.

Citigroup announced early Thursday adjusted earnings of $US1.52 per share, topping estimates of $US1.39 a share.

The bank’s revenue was $US19.80, compared to estimates of $US19.83 billion among analysts.

We’ll keep updating this post as news from Citi’s earnings come in.

