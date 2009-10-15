Citi Posts A Loss And A Profit Simultaneously

It it any wonder people find bank financial reports to be wildly untrustworthy and opaque? How’s the typical investor supposed to understand this



Citigroup today reported net income for the third quarter 2009 of $101 million, and a $0.27 loss per share, based on an average 12.1 billion shares outstanding2. Third quarter revenues were $20.4 billion. Results included $8.0 billion in net credit losses and an $802 million net loan loss reserve build.

Here’s a little more on how they managed to pull off this feat

During the third quarter, Citigroup completed its previously announced exchange offers. This resulted in an $851 million after-tax gain, but also in a $3.1 billion reduction in income available to common shareholders, resulting in an incremental net $0.18 loss per share. The reported loss per share also reflected preferred stock dividends, which did not affect net income but reduced income available to common shareholders by $288 million or $0.02 per share.

Shares are sliding about 3% pre-market.

