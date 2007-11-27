Citi Planning to Ax 17,000-45,000--CNBC

Don’t worry, this news shouldn’t affect the New York City economy or real-estate market: CNBC says Citi is planning to whack between 17,000 and 45,000 employees. Reuters summarizes:
CNBC said that no exact number had yet been set, though some jobs were already being eliminated. It estimated that the cuts could total anywhere between 17,000 and 45,000.
See Also:
Recession Watch: We’re Probably Already In One
How Bad Could This Market Crash Get? Very
Fred Wilson: Recession No Problem for Web 2.0, VCs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.