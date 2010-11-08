Citi: Markets Just Surged Out of The Panic Zone

Markets are just beginning to leave panic levels of sentiment according to Citi’s Panic/Euphoria model. This actually implies further market strength ahead, says the firm.



Citi:

Our Panic/Euphoria has climbed out of panic territory.

This week’s Panic/Euphoria reading was -0.08; versus last week’s revised number of -0.11, generating a high probability of a rally over the next six-to-12 months.

(Citi, PULSE Monitor, Tobias Levkovich, 5 November 2010)

