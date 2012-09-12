Citi Is Offering Up To $300 In Gift Cards For New Checking Accounts

Those in



the market for a checking account may want to take a look at Citi’s new offering.From now until October 31st, the bank will be offering up to $300 in gift cards to new checking customers who meet a few requirements.

Before you make plans to finally get your car fixed (or maybe a new iPhone instead), here’s what you’ll need to take advantage of the offer:

The easy part – open a new Citibank checking account in a Citigold, Citibank, or Basic Banking Account package by October 31st Enroll the account in Citi ThankYou Rewards (within 45 days after opening) Complete one direct deposit and one qualifying bill payment for two consecutive months

Basic CheckingCitibank AccountCitiGoldGift Card Value Up to $100 Up to $100 Up to $300 Monthly Fee $10 $20 $30 Simplest Way to Waive the Fee

Make 1 Direct Deposit and 1 Bill Payment each month OR

Maintain a $1,500 average balance over Basic Checking and linked Basic Savings account

Maintain a combined average balance of $15,000 over linked deposit accounts Maintain a combined average balance of $50,000 over linked deposit and retirement accounts Added Features N/A Waived out of network ATM fees (with $15,000+ in balances)

Waived out of network ATM fees

Earns interest

The fees for these accounts-especially the premium ones-are hefty, so if you aren’t sure about meeting the requirements to waive the monthly fee, then this deal isn’t for you. However, if you’re the kind of person who prefers a bigger banking institution, then it might be worthwhile. The basic account fee can be waived by making 1 Direct Deposit and 1 Bill Pay each month, which are required to obtain the gift card bonus anyway.

Citi ThankYou Rewards

This is step number 2 on the road to those gift cards. Here’s what Citi says about their rewards program:

Earn points each month based on your checking account package and the number of eligible products and services you have.

Earn even more points by using your Citi credit card to shop at 600+ participating merchants available through thankyou.com.

Points are redeemable online and for items ranging from state-of-the-art electronics to travel.

Almost there…

The last step in the process is to complete one direct deposit and one qualifying bill payment for two consecutive months. Direct deposit can be easily set up through an employer, and is always a convenient way to receive your regular paychecks. Online bill payment through Citibank is free, and can be set up to automatically pay recurring bills such as rent, cell phone, etc.

You’re all set! ThankYou Points should be credited to your Member Account within 90 days from the end of the statement period in which you satisfy all offer requirements. The points are then redeemable for a gift card. Now go enjoy that extra cash somewhere fun.

Click here to go to the offer.

