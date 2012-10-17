CITI: Obama Is Going To Win Re-Election

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Most people agree that Barack Obama won last night presidential debate.Citi’s Tina Fordham was among the first Wall Street analysts to comment on this and reiterate her call for Obama to win re-election. From Politico’s Morning Money:



CITI ANALYST STICKS WITH CALLING OBAMA TO WIN – Per Citi Research’s Global Political Analyst Tina Fordham in a note out this morning: “Following his successful performance in the first presidential debate … Romney has seen a boost in his poll ratings, overtaking the president in the national averages for the first time this year. Yet … Obama’s advantages remain substantial, as an incumbent president in an improving economic environment. Hence we reiterate our three-month-call for an Obama victory as our base case scenario, but underscore the closeness of the race. Markets are also pricing in this outcome, with Intrade giving a 61.5 per cent probability of an Obama victory. …

“Obama’s improved performance in the second debate was in line with expectations, and observers will look for movement in the polls, if any, over the next few days. … Since August, we’ve argued that President Barack Obama is likely to be reelected to a second term. While the race has tightened over the past two weeks, we nevertheless reiterate our call. … The convention wisdom is often flatly incorrect here. As we discuss later, ‘come from behind’ victories are incredibly rare, if indeed they’ve ever happened.”

Read Politico’s daily must read Morning Money here.

SEE ALSO: Here Are The Charts That Should Get Obama Reelected…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.