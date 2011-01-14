Why This Is A Great Time To Get Hammered On Beer

Photo: AP

Beer. When you stare a bottle the first thing that comes to mind isn’t how can I make money on this (often, it’s actually how much did I just spend on this).But that consumer desire for beer is sweeping the world, and some of Europe’s biggest brewers are now proxies for an emerging market play on more consumer demand, according to Citi.



But there are worries within the industry too. The rising costs of imputs such as malt and crude oil could hit profits.

But for right now, beer looks a good bet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.