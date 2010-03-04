Citi: Yep, A UK Hung Parliament Is Coming

Citi is now calling for a hung parliament in the UK as a result of further poll tightening.
Analysts envision the election outcome halting progress towards an austerity budget, and impacting yields on government debt as a result.
This is similar to our previous analysis. The latest poll results, according to ICM on The Guardian, point towards a 7 point lead for the Conservatives.
Photo: Citi
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.