Citi: Yep, A UK Hung Parliament Is Coming

Citi is now calling for a hung parliament in the UK as a result of further poll tightening.



Analysts envision the election outcome halting progress towards an austerity budget, and impacting yields on government debt as a result.

This is similar to our previous analysis. The latest poll results, according to ICM on The Guardian, point towards a 7 point lead for the Conservatives.

Photo: Citi

