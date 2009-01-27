Citi: No New Jet For Us

Citi (C) denies its taking a new $50 million private jet, as the New York Post alleged yesterday. In a short statement, via CNBC, the company simply said it had no plans to take delivery of a new plane. We’re not sure, exactly, what that means. Maybe they bought it, but aren’t planning on accepting it, which would be a waste. Or maybe they plan to sell it before they get it. Or maybe the story is flat out wrong.



Whichever, no new jet for Vik to fly around on. Are you happy Carl Levin?

