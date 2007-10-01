Citi: No Ads on User-Gen Content (NWS)

Attention MySpace! Financial giant Citi still doesn’t want to have anything to do with you. We know other advertisers are gradually coming warming to the idea of ads on user-gen but is this why you missed your targets in July/Aug? Or was that a declining macro economy?



MediaPost’s David Goetzl:

FINANCIAL SERVICES GIANT CITI, WHICH does considerable online advertising, is…a long way from exploring opportunities involving consumer-generated content or social networking sites, despite other blue-chip brands dipping a toe in. While such sites offer a potential avenue to reach young people starting to make financial-management decisions, the company has some concerns about hurting its brand value.

“We’re not there yet, and we’re proceeding very cautiously,” said Lisa Caputo, Citi’s first company-wide CMO, at an industry event last week. She added that allowing consumers access to Citi logos and other materials related to its brand for their own creations could backfire: “I am very loath to put it at risk and let some individual do what they want with it.”