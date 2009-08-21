Citi Never Sleeps: The Video

A year ago Citi announced that its new corporate slogan was going to be “Citi Never Sleeps.” It needed a new slogan because it had absolutely no new ideas, strategies, plans for profitability.



It still doesn’t have any of those things. And now it doesn’t have a new slogan either. It’s still got the same old slogan, officially. But it’s been ages since we saw it used anywhere.

This, of course, is mostly an excuse to run this amazing video a friend put together last year to demonstrate that insomnia isn’t exactly what you want in a bank. After all, zombies don’t sleep either.





