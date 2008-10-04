Jilted Citi Furious, May Sue Wachovia

Citigroup is blazingly angry over Well Fargo moving in on its deal to acquire Wachovia and is considering suing, Charlie Gasparino of CNBC is reporting.



Gasparino says that Citigroup believed it had an exclusivity deal with Wachovia that should have prevented its executives from speaking with Well Fargo or other potential buyers. What’s more, Citi has apparently been supplying Wachovia with liquidity support since the deal was announced on Monday.

See Also: Is Citi Just Trying To Look Less Stupid…Or Did Its Lawyers Screw Up?



NEW: Here’s A Copy of Purported Exclusivity Agreement

