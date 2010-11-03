Citi Lawyers Embarrass A Jury Member By Showing The Whole Court Room Her Scene In A Michael Moore Movie

Citi lawyers showed a clip of Michael Moore’s “Capitalism: A True Love Story” to the courtroom (where the bank is currently fighting a financier, Guy Hands, over the buyout of EMI Group) today.



In the 2-minute long scene from the movie, a family is packing up a house that had been foreclosed on by Citi.

(Funny, they didn’t show the clip featuring a leaked Citi memo, happily declaring the US a “plutonomy.”)

The courtroom later watched as the movie’s credits rolled. Under the scene’s “Special Thanks” section ran the name “Donna Gianell,” which had been highlighted. (FYI, her name is not on IMDB’s cast list.)

Dun Dun Dun.

Apparently, someone in the room, on the jury, helped make the movie. Donna Gianell.

Oh my! What! Outrageous!

Citi showed the clip because they want Donna Gianell thrown off the case, based on her endorsing what is, in their opinion, the flagrant anti-Citi propaganda in the Michael Moore capitalism movie.

Should she be removed?

If she’s biased, yes. But Guy Hands is just as much a capitalist as Citi is, so we don’t think her participation in the movie implies that she would side with Hands.

But we’re pretty sure it embarrassed her, being the star of a three minute-long suspense-filled courtroom drama this morning. And all the jury members were probably gossiping about her later. Maybe she’ll call in sick.

