Shot of the Schnitzel Truck, by Dan Frommer

UPDATED. Someone at Citi just called the cops on the Schnitzel Truck.We just spoke to Gene Voss, the Schnitzel Truck vendor, who said he’s sold food outside Citi before with no problem. But today, he was told that if he didn’t leave, the massive financial services company would escalate the complaint from a request to a “terrorist threat.”



At first when the cops approached Voss, they told him Citi had a problem with him selling food right outside their offices.

“They tried to tell me I wasn’t allowed there,” he told us. “But then I showed them my permits and he had to leave because he had nothing [on me].”

Then they came back with a new complaint. The area (54th and Lex) around Citi is considered a “high profile” area and the building itself a “high profile” building, so they can call a terrorist threat on anyone, anytime.

Voss was told that he’d better leave or the cops would have to force him to.

He left, but not because he’s scared. He’d already cleaned up and the lunch shift was pretty much over. He says he’s planning on going back next week.

