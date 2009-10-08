Citi Jacks Kindle Sales Forecast After Price Cut

Amazon’s Kindle price cut and its new international edition will help boost sales by 500,000 units this year and next year, Citi analyst Mark Mahaney predicts in a note today.

He now thinks Amazon will sell 1.5 million Kindles in 2009, up from his previous estimate of 1 million. That will send Kindle revenue up to $700 million from his previous estimate of $550 million.

Mahaney thinks Amazon will sell 2.7 million Kindles next year, up from his previous estimate of 2.2 million units. That could generate $1.5 billion in revenues, our roughly 5% of Amazon’s total sales.

Earlier: Kindle Price Cut Is Not Enough To Matter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.