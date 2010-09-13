Citi: Investors Are Already Fleeing Out Of China, And Looking For The Next Big Thing

Despite an overall inflow of funds into Asia ex-Japan last week, there was interestingly an outflow of money from China.



Citi’s Markus Rosgen:

Greater China an exception — According to EPFR, fund flows last week were generally positive in Asia, except for funds in Greater China (Fig. 1). Both China & Taiwan funds continued to experience money outflows: US$46mn from China and US$115mn from Taiwan. Hong Kong also took a hit this week with outflows of US$45mn.

As the China story slows, what’s interesting to many about other parts of Asia is that they are feeding off of China but don’t face a local government trying to cool the economy.

(Via Citi, Fun With Flows, Markus Rosgen, 13 September 2010)

