Citi: Institutional Investors Overwhelmingly Expect A Two-Year Rally

Well here it is, the latest institutional client poll from Citi’s Tobias Levkovich. With the S&P500 at 1,165 now, it’s pretty clear that the majority of institutional investors expect a rally through the end of this year.



The vast majority expect the market to close higher in December:

Looking to 2011, a majority of clients expect the S&P500 to close at 1,250 or better:

(Via Citi, Monday Morning Musings, Tobias Levkovich, 8 October 2010)

