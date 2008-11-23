Citi In Talks With Fed, Treasury

You won’t be shocked to hear this but we can now confirm that Citigroup has begun talks with the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department. A source familiar with the situation say top bank officials are meeting with the Fed and the Treasury Department today. Preliminary talks actually began yesterday. the source says. But yesterday’s calls have grown into full blown rescue meetings today.



